New sewage treatment plant to be set up in Okhla by 2022, says Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said the new 148-MGD sewage treatment plant (STP) being constructed at Okhla will be ready by the end of next year.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone of the plant and billed it the largest in India. The STP coming up will be over 110 acres.

The government is using state-of-the-art technology to complete the project before time, an official statement said.

“After its construction, this STP will stop 148 MGD (million gallons a day) of sewage from flowing into the Yamuna. It will follow the latest norms of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) i.e 10 mg per litre and Total Suspended Solids (TSS) 10 mg/L with nutrient removal,” said the water minister.

Biochemical oxygen demand is the amount of dissolved oxygen used by micro-organisms in the biological process of metabolizing organic matter in water.

High BOD levels means there is a high level of micro-organisms in the water and a high content of organic material that is broken down by the organisms.

“The treated water will be fit for various non-potable purposes like gardening, lake rejuvenation, washing, flushing etc. We are compensating for the delay due to Covid-19, by putting in additional resources. The work of this STP is expected to be completed by December 2022,” the minister said.

The STP will receive wastewater from various drains and sewerage networks of south and central Delhi. Most advanced systems are being integrated with this STP using state of the art technologies, the statement said.