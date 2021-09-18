STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rakesh Asthana terms plea against his appointment as Delhi top cop ‘vendetta’

Asthana said that ever since he was appointed Special Director, CBI, proceedings are being consistently filed against him by certain organisations as part of a ‘selective campaign’.

Published: 18th September 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana told the Delhi High Court that there was a “sustained social media campaign” against him and the legal challenge to his appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner was an “abuse of process of law, arising from vendetta”.

In his affidavit filed on a public interest litigation (PIL) against his appointment, Asthana said that ever since he was appointed Special Director, CBI, proceedings are being consistently filed against him by certain organisations as part of a ‘selective campaign’.

“There are two organisations namely Common Cause and Centre for Public Interest Litigations who are professional public interest litigants and exist only for filing litigations as the only way of public service. One or two individuals run both the organisation enjoying deep and pervasive control over these organisations,” the affidavit said. 

“Individuals running them in recent past for some oblique reason have started barrage of selective actions against me either out of some vendetta about which I am not aware or at the behest of some individual/interest,” it added.

This vendetta is projected under the PIL cloak, it said, adding that the court may not allow such attempts. “Not only the process of law was abused, but also there was a social media campaign which justifies the apprehension of the deponent that the challenge to my appointment is the result of either some vendetta or is being conducted at the behest of some undisclosed people,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Asthana Delhi High Court Delhi Police
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp