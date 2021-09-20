90 per cent pollution-related complaints resolved after launch of 'Green Delhi' app

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 90 per cent of pollution-related complaints received by various government departments have been resolved over the last one year, claimed an official report.

According to the report, which was compiled by the environment department, 14 key departments were ranked based on their performance in resolving pollution-related complaints, received through the 'Green Delhi' app.

The departments were divided into two categories - those which received more than 100 complaints through the 'Green Delhi' application and those with over 1,000 complaints. A review of their performance till August was conducted.

In October last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the mobile application using which citizens can bring pollution causing activities to the government's notice.

The application identifies the location and the complaint is automatically forwarded to the department concerned for time-bound redressal. The environment department had also set up a 'green war room' at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor the status of complaints.

According to sources, of around 26,000 complaints received by all of these key departments since the launch of ‘Green Delhi’ application, 24,000 were "skillfully" resolved and 2,000 are pending. Interestingly, not a single department could resolve complaints within the stipulated time, according to government report.

In the 100 plus category, the New Delhi Municipal Council resolved 216 of the 218 complaints received and scored 62 points, grabbing the top spot.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resolved 168 of the 168 complaints it received.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) readdressed 585 of the 612 cases, taking the third place with 55 points. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) resolved 200 of the 285 complaints it received.

Earlier, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had held a review meeting with all these departments to do a status check of the complaints.