Delhi: Hours after suspension from BJP, Councillor Pooja Madan joins AAP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hours after suspension from the BJP, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Councillor Pooja Madan joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday.

Notably, three BJP councillors, including Pooja Madan, the Councillor from Mukherjee Nagar in the national capital has been suspended for six years from the party from today.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta on Sunday suspended councillor Pooja Madan from Mukherjee Nagar Ward 15 of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Rajni Bablu Pandey, councillor from New Ashok Nagar of East Delhi Municipal Corporation and Sanjay Thakur, councillor from Sahaduljab of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, for six years.

In the suspension order sent to them by Gupta, corruption was cited as the reason for the action.

Later on today, Councillor Pooja Madan with her brother Sanjay Madan joined AAP, in the presence of Timarpur MLA and senior party leader Dilip Pandey.

During her induction into the party in AAP headquarters, Madan expressed her gratitude to Dilip Pandey.

Speaking at the occasion, Madan said, "I am very happy to join the Aam Aadmi Party and will try to make the party stronger in every possible way under the leadership of Delhi Government.''

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, in a statement, said, ''When Adesh Gupta had complaints of financial corruption against these councillors, what were they waiting for? The BJP has CBI, ACB, Vigilance Department of the MCD, the entire central government and even the Lieutenant Governor. Even then, they have not submitted a single complaint to the authorities. Even today, the BJP is sitting as a mute spectator and not complaining against them.''

Bhardwaj said that after five years of governing the MCD, the BJP is now trying a "cosmetic action against these councillors which is all a farce". He said that real action would constitute getting them investigated.