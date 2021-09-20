STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi reports 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 0.04 per cent

Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

Published: 20th September 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test samples

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city reported 28 fresh cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent. Delhi has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city has climbed to 14,38,497. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, according to data shared by the health department here. The death toll stands at 25,085. On Saturday, the city reported 41 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection. There are 387 active cases of the disease in Delhi.

On the vaccination front, the city vaccinated more than 2.03 lakh people against the coronavirus on Saturday and over  1 lakh of them got the first dose. Over 1.60 crore doses have been administered in the city. As many as 48.01 lakh people have received both the doses, the vaccination bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Delhi COVID cases Delhi positivity rate
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp