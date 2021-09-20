Delhi reports 28 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 0.04 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city reported 28 fresh cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent. Delhi has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city has climbed to 14,38,497. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, according to data shared by the health department here. The death toll stands at 25,085. On Saturday, the city reported 41 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection. There are 387 active cases of the disease in Delhi.

On the vaccination front, the city vaccinated more than 2.03 lakh people against the coronavirus on Saturday and over 1 lakh of them got the first dose. Over 1.60 crore doses have been administered in the city. As many as 48.01 lakh people have received both the doses, the vaccination bulletin said.