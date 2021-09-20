Vehicles owners can be jailed if not carrying pollution documents: Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the 'pollution season' approaching, the Delhi government has been brainstorming of late how to save the capital from the toxic haze that has now become an annual feature every winter.

Now, the transport department has asked vehicle owners to carry 'Pollution Under Control' (PUC) certificates or else have their driving licences suspended for three months. If caught without a valid PUC certificate, vehicle owners may even land in jail up to six months or face a fine up to Rs 10,000 or both, stated a public notice issued by the department on Sunday.

"All registered vehicle owners are requested to get their vehicles checked from the pollution checking centres authorised by transport department to avoid any penalty/imprisonment/ suspension of driving licence," it stated.

There are over 900 authorised pollution checking centres across Delhi at petrol pumps and workshops. Vehicles are tested for pllutants such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide and given PUC certificates. The fee for pollution checking of four-wheelers ruuning on petrol/CNG is Rs 80 while for diesel vehicles it is Rs 100.