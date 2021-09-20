STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Will start spraying Pusa bio-decomposer in Delhi after Oct 5 to prevent stubble burning: Delhi govt

Centre is yet to give time for meeting on Pusa bio-decomposer, other pollution-related issues, said Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai.

Published: 20th September 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said his central counterpart is yet to give time for a meeting on the use of Pusa bio-decomposer, a microbial solution to turn stubble into manure, in states surrounding the capital and other pollution-related issues.

"We had sought an appointment with the Union environment minister in this regard, but we have not got one so far. If the (central) government doesn't act promptly, it will be very difficult to make preparation for the use of Pusa bio-decomposer in other states," Rai said during a press conference.

There is an immediate need to call a meeting on the bio-decomposer and stubble burning so that a mechanism can be developed to use the microbial solution in other states while there is still time, he said.

The minister said the Delhi government will start preparing the solution at a centralised location from September 24.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the process at Kharkhari Nahar. We will start spraying the solution after October 5," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Government Delhi Air Pollution Gopal Rai Pusa bio-decomposer
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp