Delhi HC seeks response on plea to de-recognise AAP

The court made it clear that it was issuing notices to the Centre, Delhi government and EC and not to the CM and other ministers of the state.

Published: 21st September 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre, Delhi government and Election Commission on a plea seeking de-recognition of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that it promoted Ganesh Chaturthi using public money which is contrary to the Constitution of a secular country. 

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal made it clear that it was issuing notices to the Centre, Delhi government and EC and not to the CM and other ministers of the state. The counsel for the authorities sought time to seek  instructions and file replies  after which the court listed the matter for further hearing on  November 8. 

Petitioner and advocate ML Sharma said he was seeking direction to de-recognise AAP as a political party and remove CM Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers from the Constitutional office due to alleged deliberate breach of the Constitution and the Representation of People’s Act in the interest of general public. 

The plea was opposed by senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Delhi government, saying it was a totally motivated and mischievous petition.

