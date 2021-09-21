Delhi Jal Board's Raghav Chadha raps officials over complaints of inaccurate water bills

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairperson Raghav Chadha on Monday pulled up officials to resolve complaints of bills being generated on the basis of incorrect meter readings and directed zonal revenue officers (ZRO) to use android tablets for actual reading to maximise transparency in billing system.

"Along with Delhi government's promise to provide its residents 24x7 water supply, it is the responsibility of DJB to provide our more than 25 lakh consumers accurate bills so that they have no complaints. This kind of corruption will not be tolerated at any zone," said Chadha, on a surprise visit to Seemapuri zonal revenue office after complaints of high billing issues in the adjoining area including Sundar Nagri.

"It has come to my notice that in the last few billing rounds during COVID, the bills are being generated based on incorrect water meter readings. Algorithmic trends of all such bills have to be checked by the officers so that consumers can avail 20 kl scheme benefit," Chadha said.

"This incorrect billing has an adverse impact on DJB's billing mechanism. It is absolutely essential for everyone present here to understand that all information fed on the tablets regarding water meters must be correct," he added.

DJB has 41 zones across and 1,000 meter readers to take readings for generating water bills of over 25 lakh consumers. The billing is done bi-monthly. Average bill is generated if the meter reader is not able to record readings.

However, an average bill is allowed in special cases. "There must be 100 per cent use of tablets for bill generation in order to maximise transparency in DJB’s billing system," Chadha insisted.