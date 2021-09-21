STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Skill and Entreprenurship University to launch course on e-commerce

The three-year BMS in e-Commerce and BMS in Land Transportation will provide a combination of conceptual classroom and hands-on training. 

Published: 21st September 2021

e-commerce digital marketing online purchase

For representational purposes (Express Illustration | Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Skill and Entreprenurship University (DSEU) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) to launch apprenticeship embedded BMS programme in e-Commerce and Land Transportation.

The courses are designed as apprenticeship-based undergraduate degree programmes, as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) Guidelines, with the sole objective of creating gainful employment at the supervisory level in the Logistics Sector, said the officials.

The three-year BMS in e-Commerce and BMS in Land Transportation will provide a combination of conceptual classroom and hands-on training. 

Dr Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor of DSEU said "The University recognises the need to partner with the industry to ensure market-responsive skill education. LSC brings the strength of a large number of relevant industry partners as well as updated market knowledge to support the program. The University curriculum has a strong focus on inculcating an entrepreneurial mindset, which will assist students in building their own ventures as well."

Further, Captain TS

Ramanujam, Chairman, Logistics Sector Skill Council said, "The logistics sector is among the largest employers with over 40 million employed, but experiences wide shortages in skilled workforce. A programme like this will bridge the demand-supply mismatch and pave the way for a qualitative workforce."

The BMS programme in e-Commerce and Land Transportation is expected to commence as part of the first academic session 2021-22, October onwards.

