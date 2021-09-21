South Delhi Municipal Corporation plans multilevel stack parking in Adhchini

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To address parking and traffic woes in south Delhi's Adhchini, the SDMC will start a multilevel stack parking in the village by October this year, civic officials said. According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials, the facility will solve the problem of haphazard parking on streets.

The capacity of the parking facility is 86 cars. "The construction work of the parking facility is almost complete and it will be ready for use in 15-20 days. We are hoping to inaugurate it by this month end or latest by October. The parking facility will be able to accommodate 86 cars at one time," a SDMC official said.

According to the SDMC officials, stack parking facility allows stacking more than one vehicle in a single parking spot. Such stack parking system is generally adopted where less space is available. Such systems are commonly seen in European countries.

Last year, the SDMC has inaugurated Delhi’s first completely automated tower stack parking facility near Green Park metro station. This facility can accommodate 156 cars.