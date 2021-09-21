STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Stubble burning: Central commission directs 11 thermal plants around Delhi to co-fire biomass pellets

Ex-situ utilisation of paddy straw is an important strategy amongst various means of prevention and control of paddy straw burning, the panel said.

Published: 21st September 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning; farm fires

Paddy straw burning is a matter of grave concern in NCR and adjoining areas. (Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management on Tuesday directed all the 11 thermal power plants within 300 km radius of Delhi to co-fire biomass pellets with coal, saying the measure has potential to utilise millions of tonnes of biomass to address the issue of stubble burning and reduce air pollution.

Paddy straw burning is a matter of grave concern in NCR and adjoining areas.

Ex-situ utilisation of paddy straw is an important strategy amongst various means of prevention and control of paddy straw burning, the panel said.

"The commission directs all the 11 thermal power plants within 300 km radius of Delhi to co-fire biomass based pellets/torrified pellets. This will ensure ex-situ management of paddy straw, reduction in air pollution and improvement of paddy straw utilisation as an economic resource," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air Quality Management Delhi Government Stubble burning
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp