Civil defence volunteer arrested for snatching gold chain in national capital 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a civil defence volunteer in an alleged chain snatching case in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai Area.

The accused has been identified as Mukul Sharma (22), a resident of Sangam Vihar.

“On Monday evening, a woman at Neb Sarai police station lodged a complaint. She said on 17 September at around 2:30 PM, a black bike-borne rider robbed her of her gold chain on the road near Hanuman Mandir, Raju Park,” according to a police official.

The woman claimed that she had noted half number of the bike as i.e. DL 3S---834. However, she did not report the matter to the police on the day of the crime but filed the complaint on Monday.

DCP South Atul Thaku said a team was formed under the supervision of SHO/Neb Sarai. The team swung into action. It checked several CCTV footage near the crime spot.

“From the digits provided by the complainant — i.e. DL 3S---834 —, the whole number of the bike was identified as i.e. DL 3 SEU 6834. This was done with the help of the traffic headquarter Todapur and parivahan.gov.in website. Later, the ownership of the bike was obtained. After several raids in Delhi and Ghaziabad, the accused was tracked down and arrested,” said the DCP.

The police have also arrested a goldsmith, Rakesh Verma (42), in the case. He had allegedly bought the chain from the accused and had melted it.

The accused was working as a civil defence volunteer in a dispensary at Sangam Vihar.

“The accused turned out to be a habitual offender. To tide over his financial crisis, he had taken to chain snatching. Sharma has allegedly been involved in a string of robberies and chain snatchings,” said the official.

When Rakesh was interrogated, he told the police that he had melted the snatched gold chain. Police has taken the melted gold metal into custody and seized the bike used in the commission of offence.