STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Civil defence volunteer arrested for snatching gold chain in national capital 

The accused has been identified as Mukul Sharma (22), a resident of Sangam Vihar.

Published: 22nd September 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has arrested a civil defence volunteer in an alleged chain snatching case in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai Area.

The accused has been identified as Mukul Sharma (22), a resident of Sangam Vihar.

“On Monday evening, a woman at Neb Sarai police station lodged a complaint.  She said on 17 September at around 2:30 PM, a black bike-borne rider robbed her of her gold chain on the road near Hanuman Mandir, Raju Park,” according to a police official.  

The woman claimed that she had noted half number of the bike as i.e. DL 3S---834. However, she did not report the matter to the police on the day of the crime but filed the complaint on Monday.

DCP South Atul Thaku said a team was formed under the supervision of SHO/Neb Sarai. The team swung into action. It checked several CCTV footage near the crime spot.  

“From the digits provided by the complainant — i.e. DL 3S---834 —, the whole number of the bike was identified as i.e. DL 3 SEU 6834. This was done with the help of the traffic headquarter Todapur and parivahan.gov.in website. Later, the ownership of the bike was obtained. After several raids in Delhi and Ghaziabad, the accused was tracked down and arrested,” said the DCP.

The police have also arrested a goldsmith, Rakesh Verma (42), in the case. He had allegedly bought the chain from the accused and had melted it.   

The accused was working as a civil defence volunteer in a dispensary at Sangam Vihar. 

“The accused turned out to be a habitual offender. To tide over his financial crisis, he had taken to chain snatching. Sharma has allegedly been involved in a string of robberies and chain snatchings,” said the official.

When Rakesh was interrogated, he told the police that he had melted the snatched gold chain. Police has taken the melted gold metal into custody and seized the bike used in the commission of offence. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp