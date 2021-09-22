Commuter alert: IMD forecasts bad weather on Wednesday at Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for extremely bad weather in Delhi on Wednesday with the possibility of waterlogging and disruption of traffic.

Some parts of the national capital on Tuesday witnessed rain in the latter part of the day, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in central Delhi and Lutyens’ Delhi.

There was a massive traffic jam on Rohtak Road owing to waterlogging on the Mundka underpass.

IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for Wednesday, which is a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and power supply.

It issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; and a ‘green’ alert for Friday.

The forecast for Wednesday is generally a cloudy sky with possible light showers or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

CM starts tweeting daily to update citizens on AQI​ levels

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started tweeting daily updates on air quality index (AQI) and particulate matter (PM) levels in the city to combat expected high levels of pollution in the fast-approaching winter months.

He also said that AQI in Delhi will deteriorate from mid-October with crop residue burning and that neighbouring states have not done anything to support farmers.