STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Commuter alert: IMD forecasts bad weather on Wednesday at Delhi

Some parts of the national capital on Tuesday witnessed rain in the latter part of the day, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in central Delhi and Lutyens’ Delhi.

Published: 22nd September 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains

Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rains in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for extremely bad weather in Delhi on Wednesday with the possibility of waterlogging and disruption of traffic.

Some parts of the national capital on Tuesday witnessed rain in the latter part of the day, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in central Delhi and Lutyens’ Delhi.

There was a massive traffic jam on Rohtak Road owing to waterlogging on the Mundka underpass. 

IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for Wednesday, which is a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and power supply.

It issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; and a ‘green’ alert for Friday.

The forecast for Wednesday is generally a cloudy sky with possible light showers or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.     

CM starts tweeting daily to update citizens on AQI​ levels

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started tweeting daily updates on air quality index (AQI) and particulate matter (PM) levels in the city to combat expected high levels of pollution in the fast-approaching winter months.

He also said that AQI in Delhi will deteriorate from mid-October with crop residue burning and that neighbouring states have not done anything to support farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Weather Delhi Rains
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp