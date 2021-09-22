STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi air pollution: Eleven plants told to innovate fuel usage

The commission said it conducted extensive stakeholders’ consultations with NTPC Limited and other state and private power plant operators on the potential use of paddy stubble.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed all 11 thermal power plants within 300-km radius of Delhi to co-fire biomass pellets with coal, saying this can utilise millions of tonnes of biomass, and tackle the issue of stubble burning and air pollution.

“The commission directs all 11 thermal power plants within 300 km radius of Delhi to co-fire biomass based pellets/torrefied pellets. This will ensure ex-situ management of paddy straw, reduction in air pollution and improvement of paddy straw utilisation as an economic resource,” it said.

The commission said it conducted extensive stakeholders’ consultations with NTPC Limited and other state and private power plant operators on the potential use of paddy stubble.

“NTPC, based on extensive trials, confirmed that it is technically feasible to co-fire biomass pellets (up to 5-10 per cent) in thermal power plants without any modification in the boilers,” the panel said.

The power plants have been asked to take all steps to ensure that such co-firing begins at the earliest, the panel added.

The first action-taken report in compliance of the direction should be submitted to the commission by September 25, and reports thereafter may be sent on a monthly basis, it said.

“Co-firing has the potential of utilising millions of tonnes of biomass (including paddy straw) in thermal power plants, addressing the issue of stubble burning, reduction in air pollution and using straw as a resource,” the commission observed.

Different ex-situ options for paddy straw management include end products such as bio-gas, bio-ethanol, compost, fodder, applications in packaging and paper industry etc.

It can be utilised in boilers of industrial units and also in larger volumes for co-firing as fuel in coal-based thermal power plants.

The commission had earlier issued an advisory to Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for establishing a robust and continuous supply chain logistics for ex-situ utilisation of paddy straw.

Paddy straw burning in October and November is one of the major reasons behind high AQI levels in Delhi.

Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution level had risen to 40 per cent on November 1.

