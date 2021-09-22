Delhi court sends Hindu Sena members to custody for vandalising Asaduddin Owaisi​'s official residence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent a member of Hindu Sena, arrested for allegedly vandalising the official residence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here, to one day custodial interrogation and four other members of the outfit to judicial custody in the case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Amardeep Kaur sent the accused - Lalit - to police custody till tomorrow and other four arrested members - Sachin, Shivam and two persons named Vijay - of the outfit to 14-day judicial custody.

Delhi Police arrested all five on Tuesday for allegedly vandalising the official residence of Hyderabad MP at Ashoka Road, New Delhi.

While seeking Lalan's custody, police said he was required for the purpose of recovery of weapon of offence, an axe, and to unearth the overall conspiracy.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and under the relevant section of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Parliament Street police station.