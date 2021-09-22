Delhi man involved in over 100 snatching and robbery cases arrested from Rajasthan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man, involved in over 100 cases of snatching and robbery in the national capital, was arrested from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

One goldsmith, who was the receiver of the snatched chains, was also arrested, they said.

The accused have been identified as Arjun, a resident of Jhuggi Lal Bagh, and Vishal Verma (22), a resident of Nand Nagari, police said.

Arjun was involved in over 100 cases of snatching and robbery. After being released on bail in April this year, he still had 52 cases against him. Police visited the places of incidents and collected data of CCTV footage.

Later, it came to notice that in most of the incidents, the snatchers were active during early morning or after 8 pm to 10 pm, a senior police officer said.

On September 14, information was received that Arjun was going to Gogamedhi Dham in Jodhpur to evade his arrest, the officer said.

“Thereafter, a police team reached Gogamedhi Dham. A search was done in the remote area of Luni in Rajasthan where Arjun was apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in more than 50 cases of snatching and robbery of gold chain, the police said.