STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man involved in over 100 snatching and robbery cases arrested from Rajasthan

One goldsmith, who was the receiver of the snatched chains, was also arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd September 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 35-year-old man, involved in over 100 cases of snatching and robbery in the national capital, was arrested from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

One goldsmith, who was the receiver of the snatched chains, was also arrested, they said.

The accused have been identified as Arjun, a resident of Jhuggi Lal Bagh, and Vishal Verma (22), a resident of Nand Nagari, police said.

Arjun was involved in over 100 cases of snatching and robbery. After being released on bail in April this year, he still had 52 cases against him. Police visited the places of incidents and collected data of CCTV footage.

Later, it came to notice that in most of the incidents, the snatchers were active during early morning or after 8 pm to 10 pm, a senior police officer said.

On September 14, information was received that Arjun was going to Gogamedhi Dham in Jodhpur to evade his arrest, the officer said.

“Thereafter, a police team reached Gogamedhi Dham. A search was done in the remote area of Luni in Rajasthan where Arjun was apprehended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in more than 50 cases of snatching and robbery of gold chain, the police said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp