Factory employee arrested in Delhi for fabricated robbery to steal Rs 2 lakh 

The Nangloi Police station received a call around 10:15 pm on Saturday, in which a man said that his driver had been assaulted by two persons and Rs 2 lakh had been robbed, they said.

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has arrested an employee of a cardboard factory for allegedly concocting a fake robbery story to steal Rs 2 lakh, said officials. 

On examining footage from over 50 CCTV cameras, police found that no such incident had taken place near Sukhi Nahar, the officials said.

When the driver, Sanjay, was questioned, he gave different versions of the sequence of events that led to the robbery, raising suspicion, they said.

He told the police that he owns a pick-up truck and on Saturday, after delivering a consignment of cardboards at Budhana in Uttar Pradesh and collecting Rs 2 lakh, he stopped near Sukhi Nahar around 9 am, a senior officer said.

Whereas, Sanjay said that he had consumed alcohol and was in an inebriated state, when two to three persons assaulted him and stole the Rs 2 lakh that he had collected on behalf of his employer, Puneet Arora, the officer said. 

In his complaint, Arora stated that Sanjay had called him around 9.15 pm on Saturday to inform about the assault and robbery, the officials said.

They said that when Arora further asked Sanjay about the incident, he started suspecting that he was being told a  fabricated story.

