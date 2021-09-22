STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JNU to open for third-year PhD scholars from Thu, final-year MSc, MBA students from September 27

Published: 22nd September 2021 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday said that the varsity will open for third-year Ph.D scholars from Thursday and final-year M.Sc and MBA students from September 27.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, the Delhi government had last Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges, and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had earlier said that it will open in a phased manner.

The campus had reopened on September 6 for those Ph.D research scholars who have to submit their thesis by the end of this year.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the university said that it will allow entry of third-year Ph.D scholars, both hostellers and day scholars into the campus from Thursday.

Besides this, buses will be allowed to enter the campus from Thursday, it said.

"In order to avoid overcrowding, it has been decided to decentralise the process of issuance of ID card from the security office. The students' ID cards will be issued at the School/Special Centre level," the order read.

It stated that final-year M.Sc students, B.Tech fourth-year and final-year MBA students will be allowed to enter campus from September 27.

