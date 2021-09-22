STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No change in timing for loading and unloading goods at Chandni Chowk as L-G turns down traders' plea

As per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, loading and unloading of goods in Chandni Chowk is allowed only between 11:00pm to 8:00am.

Published: 22nd September 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chandni Chowk

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has reportedly turned down the demand of traders seeking change timing for loading and unloading of goods in Chandni Chowk area.

Upset with the restrictions on vehicular movement and loading and unloading of goods, a group of merchants led by Praveen Khandelwal, the National Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), from the Chandni Chowk markets approached Baijal to allow some more time for ferrying or shifting of goods.  

As per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, loading and unloading of goods in Chandni Chowk is allowed only between 11:00pm to 8:00am.

The traders filed an appeal against the order in 2015, but the tribunal refused to grant relief.

The high court in 2018 also endorsed restricted timings for loading and unloading in 14 major markets across Delhi, including Chandni Chowk.

On Monday, during the hearing of a suo-motu petition related to the refurbishment of Chandni Chowk, the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure over relief being sought by the traders.

“The traders had lodged their grievances before the L-G, but after examining the issue, it was decided that the restrictions and timings cannot be modified as these followed the high court order,” said a senior government official.

Another official said that the L-G had also asked Khandelwal to make a representation with regard to the issue before the managing director (MD) of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).

“Khandelwal held a meeting with the officials and had agreed to draft a proposal to suggest a solution to the issues raised by the traders within a week. He is yet to respond,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

“The traders will have a meeting to find out a logical and feasible solution in light of the court orders, which we will submit to the SRDC,” said Khandelwal.

The Unified Traffic Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), in 2018, approved the plan for pedestrianisation of the stretch and ban of vehicular movement during day time.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal (CCSVM), however, said that the NGT and High Court orders pertaining to the issue are quite clear.

“Besides NGT and high court orders, the timing of loading and unloading are also part of the plan, which got the go-ahead by UTTIPEC. The panel is chaired by the L-G. People will have to comply with the tribunal and court order,” he said.

No immediate comment from L-G office and SRDC was available.

