Uzbek pregnant woman, 13-month-old son stabbed to death in national capital

NEW DELHI: What may be described as the horror of horrors, a 28-year-old pregnant woman from Kyrgyzstan and her 13-month-old son were found stabbed to death in their house in Kalkaji on Tuesday.

The bodies of Myskal Zhumabaeva (Kyrgyzstan national) married to an Indian national and her son Manas were found on a bed drenched in blood.

Delhi police have sent the bodies for postmortem. According to the police, while the woman had five to six stabbing wounds, her son also had stab injuries.

“A call was received at Kalkaji police station regarding the murder of a lady and her child at K 22-B, Kalkaji. On reaching the spot, we found the corpses in a pool of blood. The forensic teams carried out a detailed inspection of the crime spot,” said DCP South East R L Meena.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that Myskal had an argument with her husband Vinay on Monday night over going to the hospital.

She complained of stomach ache due to pregnancy and wanted to visit the hospital.

After the argument, Vinay left her at home in Greater Kailash and went to meet his friend Wahid, the police officer said.

“The same night Myskal called her friend Matluba Madusmonova, who then took her to the hospital with her friend Avinish,” the DCP said.

Police said Matluba is an Uzbek national and stays in Kalkaji. After visiting the hospital, Matluba took Myskal and the child to her residence in Kalkaji where the two were found dead, the officer said.

The inquiry revealed that the victim along with her son and Matluba and Avinish reached the Kalkaji house after visiting the hospital late on Monday night.

Her flatmate was also at home and later two other common friends visited them for some time and left the place, the police officer said.

