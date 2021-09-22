STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Uzbek pregnant woman, 13-month-old son stabbed to death in national capital

Delhi police have sent the bodies for postmortem. According to the police, while the woman had five to six stabbing wounds, her son also had stab injuries.

Published: 22nd September 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  What may be described as the horror of horrors, a 28-year-old pregnant woman from Kyrgyzstan and her 13-month-old son were found stabbed to death in their house in Kalkaji on Tuesday.

The bodies of Myskal Zhumabaeva (Kyrgyzstan national) married to an Indian national and her son Manas were found on a bed drenched in blood.

Delhi police have sent the bodies for postmortem. According to the police, while the woman had five to six stabbing wounds, her son also had stab injuries.

“A call was received at Kalkaji police station regarding the murder of a lady and her child at K 22-B, Kalkaji. On reaching the spot, we found the corpses in a pool of blood. The forensic teams carried out a detailed inspection of the crime spot,” said DCP South East R L Meena.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that Myskal had an argument with her husband Vinay on Monday night over going to the hospital.

She complained of stomach ache due to pregnancy and wanted to visit the hospital.

After the argument, Vinay left her at home in Greater Kailash and went to meet his friend Wahid, the police officer said.

“The same night Myskal called her friend Matluba Madusmonova, who then took her to the hospital with her friend Avinish,” the DCP said.

Police said Matluba is an Uzbek national and stays in Kalkaji. After visiting the hospital, Matluba took Myskal and the child to her residence in Kalkaji where the two were found dead, the officer said.

The inquiry revealed that the victim along with her son and Matluba and Avinish reached the Kalkaji house after visiting the hospital late on Monday night.

Her flatmate was also at home and later two other common friends visited them for some time and left the place, the police officer said.

Bodies drenched in blood 

The bodies of Myskal Zhumabaeva (Kyrgyzstan national) married to an Indian national and her son Manas were found on a bed drenched in blood on Tuesday morning, said police officials. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Crimes Delhi Police Delhi Uzbek Woman Murder
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp