Waqf plea on preservation of its heritage properties under Vista project gets HC nod

Senior counsel for the Delhi Waqf Board urged that an assurance may be given by the Solicitor General with respect to the protection of the properties till then.

Published: 22nd September 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted time to the Centre to respond to a plea by Delhi Waqf Board seeking the preservation and protection of its heritage properties likely to be impacted by the high-profile Central Vista Redevelopment Project. 

The concerned properties are Masjid Zabta Ganj at Mansingh Road, Jama Masjid at Red Cross Road, Masjid Sunehri Bagh Road Near Udyog Bhawan, Mazar Sunehri Bagh Road behind Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Masjid Krishi Bhawan inside Krishi Bhawan Compound and Masjid Vice President at the official residence of the Vice President of India. 

Senior counsel for the Delhi Waqf Board urged that an assurance may be given by the Solicitor General with respect to the protection of the properties till then.

The judge, however, responded that such an assurance would be an ‘indirect stay’ on the ongoing work. 

"The waqf properties, subject matter of the present petition, are all more than 100 years old and are continuously being used for religious purpose. It is not the case that the Government Buildings were built first and thereafter these properties came into existence, to the contrary, these properties were well in existence when the Government buildings were constructed around them or in the vicinity," said the petition filed through lawyer Wajeeh Shafiq. The court will hear the matter next on September 29.

