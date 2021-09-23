STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' protest: Delhi HC receives plea to disband blockade at Haryana border

The plea said thousands of persons are suffering as they are facing problem in commuting. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 15.

Published: 23rd September 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 08:54 AM

Protesting farmers in New Delhi.

Protesting farmers in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A plea came up for hearing before the high court on Wednesday seeking a direction to the authorities to clear the blockade at Delhi-Haryana border near Bahadurgarh area due to the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal was informed by the counsel for Delhi Police that three petitions with similar prayers are already pending before the Supreme Court which has already constituted a committee to look into it.

The plea said that thousands of persons are suffering as they are facing problem in commuting. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 15.

