Take immediate action on provisions of IT Act: Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to consider a representation seeking to remove the provisions from the statute that have already been declared unconstitutional. This includes Section 66A (punishment for sending offensive messages through communication service) of the Information and Technology Act.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal said the decision should be practical and taken as early as possible.

The petition filed by advocate and petitioner Anshul Bajaj referred to a news article which stated the SC was informed that people were being prosecuted under the scrapped Section 66A of the IT Act, but police and the trial court across India continue to use it.

The petitioner said he made a representation in this regard to the authorities on August 25, but no action has been taken.