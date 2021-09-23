STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Take immediate action on provisions of IT Act: Delhi High Court

This includes Section 66A (punishment for sending offensive messages through communication service) of the Information and Technology Act.

Published: 23rd September 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to consider a representation seeking to remove the provisions from the statute that have already been declared unconstitutional. This includes Section 66A (punishment for sending offensive messages through communication service) of the Information and Technology Act.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Amit Bansal said the decision should be practical and taken as early as possible.

The petition filed by advocate and petitioner Anshul Bajaj referred to a news article which stated the SC was informed that people were being prosecuted under the scrapped Section 66A of the IT Act, but police and the trial court across India continue to use it.

The petitioner said he made a representation in this regard to the authorities on August 25, but no action has been taken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court IT Act Section 66A
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp