2 armed men gunned down after they shoot gangster dead in Delhi court

NEW DELHI: The most wanted gangster of Delhi Jitendra Maan alias Gogi was on Friday shot dead by his rivals inside the Rohini Court (Room No. 207) where he was presented before a judge by the special cell of Delhi Police.

The shootout raised the question of the safety and security of the lawyers and judges in court premises. This is said to be the fourth shootout incident in the Rohini Court.

The attackers entered the courtroom posing as lawyers and opened fire on Gogi, killing him on the spot. The two assailants were identified as Rahul and Kuki of the rival Tillu Tajpuria gang. The duo was shot dead in a counterattack by the team of cops from the special cell.

According to officials, Gogi and Sunil Maan of the Tillu gang were to appear before the court in a murder case. Maan appeared before the court 30 minutes before Gogi. During this time, Rahul and Kuki entered the courtroom with pistols while posing as lawyers and fired at Gogi 5-6 times. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

During the shootout, three persons --Gogi and two assailants -- have been killed and one woman laywyer sustained injuries. As per information, a few other lawyers are said to have received minor injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini said, "Two assailants in the uniform of advocates fired upon Gogi in court. Police team fired in return upon the assailants."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police spokesperson DCP Chinmoy Biswal issued a statement. "Two assailants, who attacked a UTP in Rohini Court premises, have been hit in counter-fire by Police personnel."

The statement added, "Swift action by a police team in launching counterfire on the two assailants who were in lawyers' attire. Both assailants dead along with UTP Gogi. Further probe is on."

This incident raises concern over lackadaisical security in courts of the National Capital.