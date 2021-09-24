 Clamour for ‘one man-one post’ in Delhi BJP as party fights fresh wave of discontent

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A section of BJP leaders and functionaries in Delhi are stepping up pressure on state leadership to implement the principle of ‘one man-one post’.

Recent appointments of party office-bearers in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have triggered off a fresh wave of discontent within its rank and file.

Some of the party members and office bearers are not happy with the fact that ‘selected’ leaders have been allowed to hold dual positions in violation of ‘one man-one post’ norm.

The leaders have started raising the issue (one man-one post) at different platforms aggressively and want state unit chief Adesh Kumar Gupta to take a decision in this regard.

However, Gupta brushed aside the topic.

“It is not an issue. One man-one post is about a person holding two organisational positions in the party,” said the Delhi BJP chief.

“He (Gupta) should stick to the norm. One person has been occupying a prominent position in the party for 10-12 years. Now he has been rewarded with a plum posting in a government body. It is disappointing. To encourage young and fresh blood, the party people holding two positions should be asked to give up one of the posts,” said a BJP functionary, privy to the discussion.

Last month, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vishakha Sailani and Girish Sachdeva were nominated as members of NDMC by the Centre.

Chahal is the general secretary of the Delhi BJP for terms, while Girish Sachdeva is the office-in-charge of the unit. Another office-bearer in the Delhi BJP, who holds responsibility in the central ministry, said that ‘violation’ was prevalent.

“A couple of party members were occupying two posts and positions in ministries and independent bodies and sports committees prior to my appointment. On this, there should be clarity from the party because it is difficult to find appropriate individuals. A few are good organisational men and their services are required to strengthen the party,” said the leader.

A senior BJP leader also endorsed the idea of having a clear policy from the senior leadership.

“Until there is no demarcation between the government appointment and the party post, there will remain a grey area. But we have examples. When Atif Rasheed was nominated as a member of National Minority Commission, he relinquished his post in the organisation. He was president of the minority morcha of Delhi BJP,” he said.