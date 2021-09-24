Delhi: Five-year-old boy dies as tree falls on auto-rickshaw

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A five-year-old boy died and his mother sustained minor injuries on Thursday after a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw near IP Extension in East Delhi, said local police.

The incident took place around 2 pm when the boy and his parents with a relative were travelling in the auto-rickshaw.

The boy was standing inside when the tree fell on the vehicle, and gave him a head injury while his mother sustained minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

It is suspected that the tree may have been uprooted due to the heavy rains this monsoon.

Police said the recordings of CCTVs in the area from previous days are being checked, and they will contact district authorities to conduct an enquiry under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

The two were taken to Shanti Mukand Hospital at Karkardooma nearby where the boy was declared dead on arrival and his mother was discharged after treatment.

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hospital.