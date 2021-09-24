STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Five-year-old boy dies as tree falls on auto-rickshaw

The boy was standing inside when the tree fell on the vehicle, and gave him a head injury while his mother sustained minor injuries, a senior police officer said. 

Published: 24th September 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A five-year-old boy died and his mother sustained minor injuries on Thursday after a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw near IP Extension in East Delhi, said local police. 

The incident took place around 2 pm when the boy and his parents with a relative were travelling in the auto-rickshaw.

The boy was standing inside when the tree fell on the vehicle, and gave him a head injury while his mother sustained minor injuries, a senior police officer said. 

It is suspected that the tree may have been uprooted due to the heavy rains this monsoon. 

Police said the recordings of CCTVs in the area from previous days are being checked, and they will contact district authorities to conduct an enquiry under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

The two were taken to Shanti Mukand Hospital at Karkardooma nearby where the boy was declared dead on arrival and his mother was discharged after treatment. 

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp