Delhi schools gear up for Deshbhakti shift in curriculum

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Celebrating the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the much-awaited ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ on September 28 at Chhtarasal Stadium.

After the launch, the curriculum will be implemented in all the schools by teachers in every class from the nursery to class XII.

The governing council of the State Council of Educational Research and Training adopted the Deshbhakti Curriculum Framework on 6th August 2021.

The curriculum is aimed at instilling values and skills that will equip children to be active citizens and committed to nation-building.

A core group of Delhi government school teachers developed the curriculum and piloted the same with students over the online platform.

The curriculum is now ready for implementation in all schools of Delhi government.

It will be formally launched in each school. There will be different sets of handbooks for Primary (Nursery-V), Secondary (VI-VIII) and Higher classes (IX -XII).

Besides, the higher secondary classes will have two ‘Deshbhakti periods’ in a week.

For example, if class 9A has one ‘Deshbhakti period’ on Tuesday, the second one should be between Thursday and Saturday.

The classes VI-VIII and nursery to V class will have a ‘Deshbhakti period’ every day like the Happiness Curriculum.

All ‘Deshbhakti periods’ will start with a five-minute ‘Deshbhakti Dhyaan’. Here the teachers and students will practice mindfulness.

They will reflect on their gratitude for the country, freedom fighters, and any five persons they consider Deshbhakts.

They will pledge their respect for the country. Also, there will be a different set of curriculum for each of the three cohorts.

Further, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education will launch this curriculum in three phases. In the phase-I, it will prepare the planning before the launch.

All the schools will have to nominate three nodal teachers for the three cohorts.

In the phase-II, the launch day, the curriculum will be officially launched on September 28 at 4:30 pm in Chattarsal Stadium.

The phase-3 is the orientation and implementation of the curriculum in schools. B

esides the mega launch, the programme will also be organised district-wise from September 29 to October 5.

“After the orientation of the nodal teachers, similar orientation will be conducted for the teachers of their respective cohorts in their own schools from September 30 to October 6,” the DOE said.

Education department told to fill up vacancies

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the status of vacancies in the Education department and directed that the vacant posts be filled up in a time-bound manner.

“Reviewed the status of vacancies in Department of Education and Department of Training & Technical Education along with Chief Secretary, Chairperson-DSSSB, Secretary (School Education), Secretary (TTE). Advised the officials to ensure that the vacant posts filled up in a time-bound manner,” he tweeted.

“It was emphasised that necessary steps should be taken to amend the recruitment rules of various posts as required to remove anomalies,” Baijal added.