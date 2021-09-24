STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Delhi top cop Yudhvir Singh Dadwal no more

The 1974-batch IPS officer became the Delhi Police Commissioner in 2007 and was transferred to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as its DG in 2010 and retired in 2011.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Police Commissioner Yudhvir Singh Dadwal has died here following prolonged illness, officials said on Thursday. He was 70. A senior police officer said Dadwal died on Wednesday night.

He used to live in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area. The 1974-batch IPS officer became the Delhi Police Commissioner in 2007 and was transferred to Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as its DG in 2010 and retired in 2011.

The IPS officer served as Delhi Police Commissioner from July 2007 to November 2010.

He had also served as Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range), Armed Police and Provisions & Logistics, and as Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence & Operations) and Administration in Delhi Police and Head of force in Daman & Diu, Chandigarh and Arunachal Pradesh before his appointment as CP, Delhi.

In a statement, Delhi Police said Dadwal breathed his last at his residence last night after a prolonged illness.

Delhi Police remembers Dadwal for his exemplary leadership in building the morale of the force and impactful systemic changes in the organisation, the statement said.

Under his leadership, Delhi Police won accolades for flawless and incident free police arrangements for the Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010.

Dadwal has received several honours,  including President’s Police Medal for distinguished services. 

