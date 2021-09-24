Plans ready to resume events to mark 75th Independence Day after five month COVID hiatus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is all set to resume programmes planned to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence after a five-month hiatus.

A slew of extravaganzas includes multiple theme-based events such as information, education and communication (IEC) campaigns and exhibitions on various subjects including freedom struggle.

A meeting to review ongoing activities to organise ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (celebration of 75th Independence) was held on Thursday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal presided over it.

“A comprehensive plan has been drawn including theme-based events, IEC campaigns, exhibitions etc in line with the five themes of Freedom Struggle, Actions @75, Resolve @75, Achievements @75 & Ideas @75,” tweeted Baijal.

In view of the sudden rise in coronavirus cases in the city in April, the government shelved its programmes planned to mark the occasion for an indefinite period.

The government also cancelled an event scheduled on March 27 in which families of prominent freedom fighters of Delhi were to be honoured.

The arts and culture department and Delhi Archives were given the responsibility to plan functions and draw up a schedule.

They conducted a couple of online programmes. However, they dropped the idea due to a cold response to virtual events after a suggestion from Sisodia.

As per the initial proposal for the 75-week long celebrations, cultural functions, heritage walks and discussions were in the pipeline at Qudsia Bagh, Kashmere Gate and in their vicinities.

These locations have a blood-stained history of the 1857 rebellion. The government had also planned to illuminate all historical buildings related to the freedom movement in Delhi.

In the meeting, Baijal advised the officers to highlight the contribution of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle.

He told them to focus on lesser-known monuments in the city associated with the freedom movement for informing and inspiring the new generation.