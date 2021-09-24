‘Winter action plan requires synergy’: Centre on tackling Delhi pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said discussions were held over implementation of action plans by states to mitigate pollution due to stubble burning, dust, construction and demolition waste, biomass burning and vehicular pollution.

The minister said coordination and synergy reflected in the action plan by each state under the overall framework prepared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

“Outcome of action plan will significantly depend on the efficacy of the enforcement and implementation by the states,” Yadav said.

In a tweet, the minister said, “Chaired a meeting with Haryana CM Shri @mlkhattar ji and Environment Ministers and senior officials from neighbouring states on taking ahead the multi-pronged action plan on air quality. Addressed issues requiring coordination.”

The minister further said Pusa bio-decomposer would be given to farmers in Haryana free of cost for one lakh acre of land and in Delhi, it would be used in more than 4,000 acres of area under paddy, out of the total area 14,600 acres.

He said that UP would be given 10 lakh capsules of the bio-decomposer free of cost for 6.1 lakh acre land and Punjab to get it for approximately 7,413 acres of land.

DG SET OWNERS TOLD TO INSTALL DEVICES

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has directed all users of diesel generators of 125 KVA and above capacity to install emission control devices on their DG sets by October end.

In a reminder to an order issued on July 2, the authority said owners of DG sets will attract penal action if they don’t comply with its directions.

The devices must be approved by one of the five Central Pollution Control Board-recognised laboratories.