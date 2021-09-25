STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: Delhi records zero death, 27 new cases; positivity rate 0.04 per cent

Three fatalities due to the coronavirus infection have been reported in the national capital this month -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17.

Published: 25th September 2021 05:39 PM

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a man for Covid testing.

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a man for Covid testing. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Saturday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 27 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,085.

On Saturday, 27 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,38,685.

Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

A total of 68,498 tests -- 46,555 RT-PCR tests and 21,943 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Friday, 24 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent.

On Thursday, 48 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, while on Wednesday, 30 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

On Tuesday, 39 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

