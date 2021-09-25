Delhi court shootout: Strengthen security in district courtrooms, say lawyers

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The lawyers at the Rohini Court have urged the court authorities to enforce the pass system and strengthen security at the court’s entrance. The Bar Association of district courts has decided to abstain from work on Saturday.

“The coordination committee of all district bar association of Delhi in its meeting has resolved that the working in all courts will be suspended due to revision of security norms on account of the unfortunate incident in the Rohini Court. Members are requested to abstain from work on September 25,” said a statement issued by District Court Bar Association of Delhi.

ALSO READ | Multiple shots fired within minutes, seemed like terror attack: Rohini court shootout witnesses

Additional Secretary of Rohini Court Bar Association, Pradeep Khatri, said,“We lawyers are demanding for a secure pass system to enter the court. If you see in the Supreme Court, there are CISF, Rajasthan Armed Force and the Delhi Police. In district courts, there is only the Delhi Police, which is not enough.” According to the advocates, there are 10-15 metal detectors and friskers at the court but only 2-3 of them are working.

Another lawyer said, “In 2017, Vinod alias Balle, who was brought in for trial, was shot dead inside the court by the Neeraj Bawana gang. The Rohini Court is a hub as several notorious gangsters are presented here. The police have been careless like always. We demand CISF, RAF or paramilitary forces to be deployed.”