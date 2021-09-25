STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court shootout: Strengthen security in district courtrooms, say lawyers

The lawyers at the Rohini Court have urged the court authorities to enforce pass system and strengthen security at the court’s entrance. 

Published: 25th September 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

rohini court shootout

Shootout at Delhi's Rohini court. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The lawyers at the Rohini Court have urged the court authorities to enforce the pass system and strengthen security at the court’s entrance. The Bar Association of district courts has decided to abstain from work on Saturday.

“The coordination committee of all district bar association of Delhi in its meeting has resolved that the working in all courts will be suspended due to revision of security norms on account of the unfortunate incident in the Rohini Court. Members are requested to abstain from work on September 25,” said a statement issued by District Court Bar Association of Delhi.

ALSO READ | Multiple shots fired within minutes, seemed like terror attack: Rohini court shootout witnesses

Additional Secretary of Rohini Court Bar Association, Pradeep Khatri, said,“We lawyers are demanding for a secure pass system to enter the court. If you see in the Supreme Court, there are CISF, Rajasthan Armed Force and the Delhi Police. In district courts, there is only the Delhi Police, which is not enough.” According to the advocates, there are 10-15 metal detectors and friskers at the court but only 2-3 of them are working.

Another lawyer said, “In 2017, Vinod alias Balle, who was brought in for trial, was shot dead inside the court by the Neeraj Bawana gang. The Rohini Court is a hub as several notorious gangsters are presented here. The police have been careless like always. We demand CISF, RAF or paramilitary forces to be deployed.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohini court shootout Delhi court shootout Jitender Gogi
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp