Saree not sorry

“Back in 2013, we had just opened a bar in Gurugram. The International Women’s Day (March 8), was one of the busiest days after our opening. That is when three women - wearing sarees - walked down the stairs. It was one of the most beautiful sights ever. We ended up becoming friends. The three women have always arrived wearing sarees and look so graceful,” recalls Lama, one of India’s most recognised mixologists.

A game of dress up

Lama, of course, wouldn’t have imagined at the time, that there would come a moment when a patron would be denied entry to a restaurant in the same city, all because she chose to wear a saree. Recently, Aquila, a restaurant in Delhi's Ansal Plaza, came into the spotlight when it allegedly denied entry to a woman wearing a saree citing that it did not fall within the ambit of "smart casuals". The footage posted by the woman on social media has not just created an outrage but has also got the National Commission for Women (NCW) to take cognizance of the matter. In its official statement, NCW says, “The Commission condemns the arbitrary and bizarre behaviour of the restaurant staff and its policies.” Aquila later issued a statement apologising to the woman, but also mentioning how she misbehaved with the staff.

Past imperfect

This isn’t the first time such an incident has taken place. The city’s regular party-goers insist that they’ve been noticing such incidents off and on at Delhi’s upscale restaurants and bars. West Delhi’s Neha Jain, who is a regular at South Delhi’s elite bars, says, “I remember seeing a man wearing a kurta-pyjama being denied entry at a club of an upscale hotel in Delhi. There was a lot of chaos at the entry because of this incident.” Ruchika Rao, Associate Professor, Jindal Global Law School and Advocate, Delhi High Court, mentions, “While a private institution is within its rights to regulate behaviour on its premises and enforce a dress code, such an interpretation of the term “smart casuals” is elitist, arbitrary and out of touch with who we are as a people.”

What’s in a dress?

Rakshay Dhariwal, managing director at Pass Code Hospitality, says it is absolutely unacceptable for anyone to be denied entry to someone clad in a saree. He says, “While it is distasteful to deny entry to a customer for wearing a saree, it's also not right [for the customer] to misbehave with the manager. I understand if someone comes in chappals and shorts. But, what’s wrong with a saree?”

Talking about this situation, Anurag Katriar, founder and managing director, Indigo Hospitality, agrees, “What happened was really unfortunate and it wasn’t handled well. Gone are the days when fine dining restaurants had certain dress codes. It’s not even like someone was poorly attired, she was wearing one of the most graceful attires.”

Lama, who has spent decades in the hospitality industry, says, “If what we’re seeing on the footage is true, then it is sheer lack of training and maturity. While doing bar operations, we do deny people entry on grounds such as lack of discipline, among other things. To go on record and deny entry because of a certain attire is just not acceptable.”