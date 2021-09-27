STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC to hear on September 29 plea concerning safety at court premises

On September 24, a shootout inside the Rohini courtroom left three gangsters dead and a law intern injured.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday said it would hear on September 29 a plea concerning the safety at court premises here.

Lawyer Richa Singh mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that she has moved an early hearing application in the petition which is pending since 2019 and specifically mentions the situation of Rohini Court complex.

A counter affidavit was filed and loopholes on ground situation were pointed out, she added.

"Your application will come for hearing on Wednesday," said Chief Justice Patel.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside the Rohini courtroom in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation, officials said.

Video footage of the incident showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

The two gunmen dressed as lawyers are suspected to be members of rival Tillu gang, an official said, adding that over 30 shots were fired.

Witnesses said a law intern has also sustained bullet injury in her leg and some also claimed that the gang members pumped 10 bullets into Gogi, one of Delhi's most wanted criminals.

Sources said Gogi received about seven bullet injuries, even as there was no official confirmation from police on this.

