STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rohini court shooting: Delhi police chief Rakesh Asthana, Crime Branch team visit spot

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday visited the Rohini court days after a dramatic shootout in the courtroom left three gangsters dead. 

Published: 27th September 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday visited the Rohini court days after a dramatic shootout in the courtroom left three gangsters dead. Officials said the city police chief visited the scene of the crime.

According to police, the Crime Branch team which is probing the shootout incident also visited the court to re-examine the crime spot. Jailed gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi and two assailants were killed inside the courtroom in the Friday shootout incident.

Video footage of the incident, which exposed security lapses in the system, showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207. Joint Commissioner (Northern Range) Surender Singh yadav has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohini court shooting Delhi court shooting Jitender Mann Jitender Gogi Delhi Police Rakesh Asthana Delhi Crime Branch
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp