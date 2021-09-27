Rohini court shooting: Delhi police chief Rakesh Asthana, Crime Branch team visit spot

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday visited the Rohini court days after a dramatic shootout in the courtroom left three gangsters dead. Officials said the city police chief visited the scene of the crime.

According to police, the Crime Branch team which is probing the shootout incident also visited the court to re-examine the crime spot. Jailed gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi and two assailants were killed inside the courtroom in the Friday shootout incident.

Video footage of the incident, which exposed security lapses in the system, showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207. Joint Commissioner (Northern Range) Surender Singh yadav has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report.