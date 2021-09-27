STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Trade unions stage protest at Jantar Mantar in support of farmers' Bharat Bandh

Holding banners that read "Long Live Farmers Unity", demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and equal opportunities for all, the protesters held a march at Jantar Mantar.

Published: 27th September 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers block the Sonipat-Panipat road during their 'Bharat Bandh' against central government's three farm reform laws. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A section of the trade unions and civil society groups held a protest at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the "Bharat Bandh" called by farmers against three agriculture laws of the Centre.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the agitation against the tree contentious laws, had appealed to people on Thursday to join the bandh.

ALSO READ | Bharat Bandh: RJD, Congress, Left parties block highways, rail in Bihar 

Holding banners that read "Long Live Farmers Unity", demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and equal opportunities for all, the protesters held a march at Jantar Mantar.

Organisations including the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the All India Kisan Sabha, the Janwadi Mahila Samiti and the United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) participated in the protest and also raised their voice against issues apart from those related to farmers.

Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders since November last year and demanding a repeal of the three farm laws that they fear would do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

ALSO READ | Bharat Bandh: Farmers block highways at many places in Punjab

The government, however, has been projecting the three laws as major agriculture reforms.

Over 10 rounds of talks between the two sides have failed to break the deadlock

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Jantar Mantar SKM farmers protest Farm Laws
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp