Arvind Kejriwal to make 'big' announcements during 2-day trip to Punjab: AAP

Kejriwal will visit Ludhiana on Wednesday and hold a meeting with traders there, the party said on Twitter.

Published: 28th September 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day trip to Punjab during which he will make "big" announcements, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a two-day Punjab tour. He will visit Ludhiana tomorrow and meet traders. Kejriwal will hold a press conference on September 30. Will make big announcements in it," the AAP said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP's Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha also said that Kejriwal will make big announcements.

"Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal will be on a two day visit to Punjab, starting tomorrow. Stay tuned for big announcements," he tweeted.

The Punjab assembly elections are due early next year.

