STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court stays order, asks AAP government to keep promise and pay rent for poor 

The bench said that irreparable loss would be caused to the appellant if an order of stay is not passed. 

Published: 28th September 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court Monday stayed an order and directed the AAP government to formulate a policy on the implementation of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that if a poor tenant was unable to pay rent during the pandemic, the state would pay it.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the Delhi government’s appeal against the order passed by a single judge, who also held that a Chief Minister’s promise to citizens is enforceable in nature. The bench said that irreparable loss would be caused to the appellant if an order of stay is not passed. 

Senior counsel Manish Vashisht, appearing for the Delhi government, claimed that during the Covid outbreak, a ‘fervent appeal’ was made by the CM not to coerce the tenants into paying rent, however, the same was ‘found’ to be ‘a sort of a promise’ by the single judge.

"There was no promise at all. We only said please follow the statement of the Prime Minister. We said to the landlords (that) do not coerce tenants to pay rent and even if the poor do not find the means to pay, the government will look into it," he stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Delhi HC AAP Government Delhi
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp