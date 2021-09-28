Delhi University to release cut-off for UG from 1 October

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University will release the much-awaited cut-off list for the Under Graduate courses from 1st October. The admissions will continue till 13th November. The varsity will release five cut-offs, a special cut-off list and a special drive against vacant seats.

The first cut off will be released on 1st October i.e, Friday but the admission will begin from 4th October due to Gandhi Jayanti.

The students will get three days to apply for admission after the cut-offs are released. The admission against the first cut-off will start from Monday 10.00 am to 11.59 pm on Wednesday. The candidates will get two days to pay the admission fee.

The admission to the 70,000 U-G seats, from filling to verification and payment will be completely online. The second cut-off list will be released on 9th October i.e, Saturday and the admission process will start from Monday and the third cut-off will be declared on 16th October.

A special cut-off will be released by the colleges on 25th October. This list will be for those students who could not apply for the previous lists despite meeting the eligibility criteria due to technical error or any other reason.

The fourth cut-off will be out on 30th October. Colleges will approve the admissions by 5th November and the day of payment will be by 6th November. The fifth cut-off will be released on 8th November.

Further, officials said that the varsity would also conduct a special drive to fill the vacant seats.

Important dates

1st cut off October 1 (Admission will start from 4th October to 6th October)

2nd cut-off October 9

3rd cut-off October 16

Special cut-off October 25

4th cut-off October 30

5th cut-off November 8

Special drive cut-off November 13