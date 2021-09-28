Demands of farmers are legitimate: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday requested the Centre to consider the demands of farmers protesting against the three farm laws, saying it would not be “bowing down” before anyone if it did so.

”We are celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh. He made the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the nation. He did not fight for freedom for a day when farmers have to sit on the streets and protest for a year to get their demands considered,” he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha gave a call for a Bharat Bandh on Monday. It marks a year of President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent to the three controversial laws and 10 months since thousands of farmers set up camp at Delhi’s border points to voice their protest.

“The government should consider their demands. Considering farmers’ demands will not be like bowing down in front of anyone as farmers are also people of our country,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said farmers are being forced to protest and call for Bharat Bandh again and again to raise their demands.

Their demands are legitimate, and the Centre should consider them, he said he said after garlanding the statues of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru at the Delhi Assembly. AAP had also extended support to the Bharat Bandh call.