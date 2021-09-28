'Essential to save lives': Complete ban on firecrackers up to January 1 in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the festive season, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) stepped in to save Delhi from the toxic haze that has become an annual feature and ordered a complete ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers in the capital till January 1, 2022.

“There will be a complete ban on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 1.1.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi,” the DPCC’s order stated.

According to the DPCC order, several experts had indicated a possibility of another surge of Covid-19 and large-scale celebrations by bursting of firecrackers will result not only in “agglomeration of people in violation of social distancing norms” but also a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues.

The bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, it said.

The pollution control body has asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to implement the directions and submit daily action-taken report to it.

The Delhi government had already announced a ban on sale and use of firecrackers, with CM Arvind Kejriwal on September 15 saying the move was “essential to save lives”.

Last year, the National Green Tribunal had imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying “celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases”.

However, the city had recorded an overall air quality index of 414, which falls in the severe category, the day after Diwali, with people flouting the ban with impunity.

Right to life vs jobs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it cannot infringe the right to life of other citizens “under the guise of employment of few” while considering a ban on firecrackers.