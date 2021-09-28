STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Historic Coronation Park turns into ‘swampland’

The Coronation Park with the eponymous iconic pillar and Raj-era statues in north west Delhi’s Burari area, where ‘New Delhi’ was born in 1911, is anything but visitor-friendly.

Published: 28th September 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Coronation Pillar at Coronation Park in New Delhi.

A view of Coronation Pillar at Coronation Park in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Coronation Park with the eponymous iconic pillar and Raj-era statues in north west Delhi’s Burari area, where ‘New Delhi’ was born in 1911, is anything but visitor-friendly.

The Coronation Pillar is a monumental obelisk as the third Delhi Durbar was held on this very site, where King George V and Queen Mary were coronated as the emperor and the empress of India on December 12, 1911, and the British monarch had also announced shifting the capital from Calcutta to Delhi. 

On World Tourism Day, the marble-made grand statues stood stoically amid a mess created by the monsoon rains.

To make matters worse, the public were banned entry on Sunday, who cited “lodging of paramilitary personnel” on the premises as the site sits next to Burari grounds, both owned by DDA, where farmers protesting against the new farm laws had earlier camped amid heavy security deployment.

A senior DDA official, said, “No such order has been issued. We will convey it to the ground staff, to not stop anyone from entering the park.”

Delhi-based heritage enthusiast Astha Khanna, 25, was not allowed entry on Sunday.

“When we asked the guards to show an official order, they said, there wasn’t any,” she said, adding that after much pleading, she was allowed in for just 10 minutes.

“The park has worsened considerably since the first lockdown,” said Khanna, adding, the place has potential to become a ‘tourism destination’ and generate revenue for the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Delhi Coronation Pillar Coronation Park
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp