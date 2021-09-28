Tight security at border gates to prevent repeat of R-Day violence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday beefed up security in border areas of the national capital in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre’s three agri cultural laws.

A senior police officer said adequate security arrangements have been made to maintain the law and order situation and prevent any untoward incident during the bandh.

Patrolling has been intensified, extra personnel’s have been deployed at the pickets especially at border areas and every vehicle entering the national capital is being thoroughly checked, according to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, “In view of the Bharat Bandh, adequate security arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure. Pickets at the border areas have been strengthened and all vital installations, including India Gate and Vijay Chowk have adequate deployment.”

No protester is being allowed to enter Delhi from the three protest sites at the borders, the official said. “The security is preventive and we are fully alert. There is no call for bandh in Delhi, but we are watching the developments and adequate number of personnel are on ground,” another officer said.

Police personnel have been deployed on all roads leading to Delhi through villages near border areas while all vehicles are being checked at the pickets, they said. The SKM had also asked political parties to stand with farmers in the quest to repeal the laws.

Vehicles checked thoroughly

Patrolling has been intensified, extra personnel’s have been deployed at the pickets especially at border areas and every vehicle entering the national capital is being thoroughly checked, according to the police.

Police personnel have been deployed on all roads leading to Delhi through villages near border areas while all vehicles are being checked at the pickets.