Delhi: Leaves by guest teachers will not be computed

The DoE said the clarification was issued in response to queries raised on various platforms regarding computation of working days for guest teachers.

Published: 29th September 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Classroom

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Maternity or any other leave availed by guest teachers of Delhi government schools will not be taken into account while computing their working days, according to an official order by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

“If a guest teacher is on any kind of official government duty such as election duty, BLO duty, Covid duty etc., then the days spent on such duty will be included while computing the working days of the guest teachers,” it said.

If a guest teacher is called for duty during summer and winter vacations, then those days will also be included in the work experience certificate.

