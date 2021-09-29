Delhi records two COVID deaths, 34 new cases in a day; positivity rate 0.05 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 34 fresh instances of the infection in a day with a 0.05 per cent case positivity rate, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

With 25 patients discharged in a day, the city has 373 active COVID-19 cases, up from 366 on Monday.

The Covid case tally in Delhi has climbed to 14,38,780, of which over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered.

The death toll has risen to 25,087. Around 105 patients are in home isolation, down from 107 on Monday. The number of containment zones stands at 94, as per the bulletin.

The authorities conducted 65,101 tests, including 41,359 RT-PCR ones, on Monday. The rest were rapid-antigen tests.