STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records two COVID deaths, 34 new cases in a day; positivity rate 0.05 per cent

With 25 patients discharged in a day, the city has 373 active COVID-19 cases, up from 366 on Monday.

Published: 29th September 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers COVID vaccine at District hospital, Noida.

A health worker administers COVID vaccine at District hospital, Noida. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 34 fresh instances of the infection in a day with a 0.05 per cent case positivity rate, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Tuesday. 

With 25 patients discharged in a day, the city has 373 active COVID-19 cases, up from 366 on Monday.

The Covid case tally in Delhi has climbed to 14,38,780, of which over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered.

The death toll has risen to 25,087. Around 105 patients are in home isolation, down from 107 on Monday. The number of containment zones stands at 94, as per the bulletin.

The authorities conducted 65,101 tests, including 41,359 RT-PCR ones, on Monday. The rest were rapid-antigen tests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Delhi coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp