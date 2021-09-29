STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi schools for junior classes to reopen after festival season: DDMA

All the government and private schools in Delhi for classes nine to 12 were allowed to reopen on September 1 by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Published: 29th September 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Schools, Students, COVID-19

Image of a classroom used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The DDMA in its meeting on Wednesday decided to reopen schools for junior classes after the festival season, official sources said.

The DDMA maintained that the Covid situation in the city is "good" but precautions must be maintained, sources present in the meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal said.

It was decided during the meeting that "schools for remaining classes will be reopened after Diwali", they said.

All the government and private schools in Delhi for classes nine to 12 were allowed to reopen on September 1 by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Ramleela, Dussehra and Durga Puja festivals were also allowed with proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) like social distancing and wearing masks in place, they said.

The officials of Delhi Police and district administration have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour, sources said They were also directed to ensure that gatherings that take place during the festive season are strictly in compliance with the laid down SOPs, including no standing crowds, separate entry and exit points, appropriate social distancing for seating, and no activities (fares, stalls, swings) that attract crowds, they added.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA school reopening junior classes reopening Delhi schools
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp