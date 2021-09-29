Higher cut-offs for Delhi University students; first list on October 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University aspirants can expect higher cut-offs than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE Class 12 board exams this time, college principals said on Tuesday. DU will release the first cut-off list on October 1.

Miranda House principal Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda said she has spoken to the principals of CBSE schools and they told her that the number of students scoring 95 per cent and above is slightly higher this year. However, she said there will not be a 100 per cent cut-off for any course in the college.

“The cut-offs will be slightly calibrated than last time. The cut-offs will be close to 100 but we will be realistic with them,” Nanda added.