STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Higher cut-offs for Delhi University students; first list on October 1

Delhi University aspirants can expect higher cut-offs than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE Class 12 board exams this time.

Published: 29th September 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University aspirants can expect higher cut-offs than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE Class 12 board exams this time, college principals said on Tuesday. DU will release the first cut-off list on October 1.

Miranda House principal Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda said she has spoken to the principals of CBSE schools and they told her that the number of students scoring 95 per cent and above is slightly higher this year. However, she said there will not be a 100 per cent cut-off for any course in the college.

“The cut-offs will be slightly calibrated than last time. The cut-offs will be close to 100 but we will be realistic with them,” Nanda added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi University Cut Off
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp