Investigating officer gets Rs 5,000 pay cut for showing laxity in 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Getting upset with the Delhi Police for seeking adjournment in a ‘very casual manner’

over one of the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case, a court deducted Rs 5,000 from the salary of investigating officer (IO).

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg imposed the fine after the police failed to comply with a previous order in which he had directed the IO to supply a copy of an e-challan to the accused named Komal Mishra in compliance with an order dated April 12, 2021.

The judge said, ‘Under the circumstances, request for an adjournment for compliance of order dated April 12, 2021, is hereby allowed subject to cost of Rs 5,000 to be deposited by Delhi Police in the Prime Minister National Relief Fund.’

In his September 25 order, the judge added ‘this court is not oblivious of the fact that burden of this cost shall fall on public exchequer and hence I deem it appropriate to direct Commissioner of Police Delhi to conduct an inquiry and to order deduction of aforesaid cost from the salary of the responsible officer.’

He said that the conduct of the police and the prosecutor was earlier brought to the notice of senior police officers including, the Commissioner of Police, but they have "failed to ensure that such incidents do not take place anymore."

However, the IO informed the court that the copy of the e-challan had not yet been supplied to the accused as he was not aware of the court order.