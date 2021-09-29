STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCRTC to build special spans on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut border 

The challenges of the Regional Rail Transport System alignment in the densely populated areas with heavy traffic movement are to be resolved soon.

A view of the under-construction RRTS corridor which connects Delhi with regional nodes of Ghaziabad and Meerut.

By Gayathri Mani
NEW DELHI: The challenges of the Regional Rail Transport System (RRTS) alignment in the densely populated areas with heavy traffic movement are to be resolved soon.

The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is going to construct special spans with customised shape, design, elevations and weight on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

The total length of the corridor is 82 km, of which a total of 70 km stretch is elevated, and 12 km stretch is underground. Most of the elevated stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor passes through the median of Delhi Meerut road (erstwhile NH-58) and densely populated areas with heavy traffic movement. 

“To construct the elevated viaduct of the RRTS corridor, the NCRTC is erecting piers generally at an average distance of 34 meters (approximately).

After this, these piers are being joined by pre-cast segments with the help of launching gantries to construct a RRTS viaduct span,” said a senior NCRTC official.

“However, maintaining this distance between piers is not practically possible in some complex areas where the corridor is set to cross over rivers, bridges or other such existing public infrastructure,” added the official.

The maximum length of standard spans used to connect these piers is approximately 37 meters.

“To connect piers in such areas, special spans are being used. They are mammoth civil structures having beams made of structural steel,” explained the official.

According to the officials, the NCRTC is building these special spans at a factory which is then transported to the sites on trailers during the night and assembled in a systematic way with the help of specialized cranes.

The two such special spans are being installed between Sahibabad and Ghaziabad, with customized shape, design and weight, said the officials.

